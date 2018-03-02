Man Utd out to hijack Liverpool move with £50m bid to address key problem area

Man Utd are reportedly set to battle Liverpool in the summer transfer market as both clubs look to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season.

The Red Devils will see Michael Carrick retire at the end of the season, while doubts remain over Marouane Fellaini’s future at Old Trafford as his contract expires this summer, and as per the Metro, he has opted to seek a new challenge.

SEE MORE: Man Utd news: Young duo tipped for BIG things, starlet touted as Giggs SUCCESSOR

In turn, Jose Mourinho will need to add quality and depth in that department of his squad as he simply won’t have enough as he is to compete on various fronts moving forward.

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool were leading the race for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, but it’s claimed that Jose Mourinho has entered the race with United tipped to make a £50m bid for the Italy international.

Firstly, it remains to be seen whether or not the 26-year-old can be prised away from Napoli. He is playing a fundamental role in Maurizio Sarri’s side as they continue to target the Serie A title this season.

As a result, the club will surely have no interest in selling him, but should they win the title, perhaps that could lead to a rethink for all parties having achieved their primary objective.

Further, time will tell as to what fee will be demanded, and which option Jorginho may decide to choose. Both United and Liverpool are battling for a top four finish this season, and remain in the hunt for the Champions League.

With both potentially offering a realistic hope of targeting major honours moving forward, it could be a difficult decision. Nevertheless, with the Carrick void to fill, it certainly makes a lot of sense for the Red Devils, as Jorginho would undoubtedly provide that protective shield in front of the defence which could in turn perhaps finally free Paul Pogba up to focus on his attacking play and being a more influential figure in the final third.

He arguably doesn’t get the credit that he deserves, but if United and Liverpool are indeed targeting Jorginho as a solution to their problems in midfield, they’re certainly looking in the right place as he is a reliable and consistent performer who goes about his business with real class and minimal fuss.