Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to ditch €100M Griezmann pursuit in favour of move for his Atletico Madrid teammate

Barcelona are reportedly interested in moving for Antoine Griezmann

Superstar Lionel Messi has other ideas

Argentine ace wants Blaugrana to go after Griezmann’s teammate Saul Niguez

SEE MORE: Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi wants Spanish giants to seal departure of teammate

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has urged the club to ditch their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and go after Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez instead.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that the Frenchman has a release clause of €100M in his contract, and that Messi wants the club to spend the money on bringing Saul to the club, a player he believes is of very high quality.

Since breaking through for Atletico in the 2011/12 season, Saul has managed to establish himself as one of the most promising young talents in the whole of Europe.

In 186 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, the Spaniard has been able to contribute 26 goals and 13 assists, an impressive return for a player of his age.

Saul’s passing ability and silky dribbling has seen some label him as the future of Spain’s midfield, and rightly so.

Last season was Saul’s best in terms of goals and assists, as the 23-year-old bagged nine goals and four assists in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

Should Barcelona listen to Messi, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Catalan giants are willing to fork out to sign the Spanish international.