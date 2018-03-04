Manchester United to beat Manchester City to sign £22m European wonderkid

Manchester United look set to swoop in on a key Manchester City target.

The £22m wonderkid has been heavily linked with a move to Man City but Man United have now emerged as favourites to sign the star.

Sporting Lisbon’s Rafael Leao is regarded as one of the most talented stars in European football.

Manchester City look set to lose out to Manchester United in their pursuit for Sporting Lisbon star Rafael Leao.

90min had previously reported last month that Pep Guardiola’s Man City were lining up a £22m bid for the youngster but it now looks as though Jose Mourinho could be victorious in the battle for the youngster.

The Mirror have reported that United have now stepped up their interest in the 18-year-old and reportedly still have good relations with Sporting since signing Cristiano Ronaldo from the club many years ago.

The report states that since signing Ronaldo from Sporting for £12.5m in 2003, United have always kept good relations with the Portuguese club.

While the previous Ronaldo deal obviously had paved the way for potential future deals between the two clubs, it does possess a limitation also.

If Rafael Leao does make an identical switch that Ronaldo made in 2003, he will unquestionably carry the weight of having the live up to Ronaldo’s incredible legacy at Old Trafford.

The weight that will be thrust upon the youngster’s shoulders will be similar to the pressure that Nani felt when he move from Sporting to the Red Devils.

Despite a number of decorated seasons at Old Trafford Nani was often regarded as failing to live up to Ronaldo’s legacy and one must speculate that it is now almost an impossible task to fulfil a move from Sporting to United given Ronaldo’s record upon making the same switch.