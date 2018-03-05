Cristiano Ronaldo demands FIVE signings at Real Madrid this summer, Chelsea and Man Utd stars make up shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on seeing big changes made at Real Madrid this summer, with reports claiming he wants up to five new signings ahead of next season.

Los Blancos are well off the pace in the La Liga title race and are out of the Copa del Rey. In turn, their hopes of silverware between now and the end of the season rest with the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid president aiming to finalise transfer of Manchester United star this week

Even if they go on to win it, there are still obvious flaws in this current group which have been exposed this year, and Ronaldo seemingly wants them addressed this summer.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by the Daily Star, he believes that up to five new faces are needed at the Bernabeu and it’s claimed that there are a number of targets in mind, many of whom currently play in the Premier League.

A new goalkeeper, defender, right-back and two forwards are said to be on his transfer wishlist, with Davide De Gea or Thibaut Courtois, Marquinhos, Hector Bellerin, David Alaba, Goncalo Guedes and Mohamed Salah all specifically mentioned and touted as possible arrivals.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane are also thrown in for good measure as potential targets.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ronaldo gets his exact wish, but there is no denying that there are likely to be changes with many high-profile exits too as Real Madrid have fallen below expectations and will need to freshen a few areas up with a long-term plan in mind.