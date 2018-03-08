Real Madrid and Barcelona to go to war over signature of £38m superstar

Barcelona and Real Madrid look set to go to battle over one of the greatest defensive talents in world football.

READ ALSO: Barcelona end Liverpool’s hopes of prising away stalwart this summer

Recent reports have suggested that the two huge La Liga clubs will lock horns over the signature of one star.

The star in question is Bayern Munich’s immensely talented David Alaba. According to CalcioMercato who have cited a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to compete with Real Madrid for the Austrian star with Real having already registered their interest.

Alaba has recently shown signs of returning to his best under Jupp Heynckes after a tricky period under Carlo Ancelotti.

The star originally emerged as a left-back but was converted to a central midfielder under Pep Guardiola when the Spanish boss took over the Bundesliga champions. The consequences of this mean that Alaba has since evolved to become an extremely versatile player who can play in a number of positions.

The star’s value could be a relative bargain given his quality and experience. Real have been linked to Alaba for a prolonged period and back in 2016 when rumours first appeared linking Alaba with a move to La Liga, the Daily Mail reported that the Spanish giants were eyeing a modest £38m bid for Alaba.