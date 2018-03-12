Alexis Sanchez blamed for ruining three Manchester United players since joining from Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez has been blamed for ruining things at Manchester United for three of their key attacking players since joining from Arsenal this January.

The Chile international was seen as a major statement signing by United when they beat Manchester City to Sanchez’s signature, but he’s yet to hit top form at Old Trafford.

In fact, he actually seems to have unsettled the dressing room and made some of those around him perform worse, according to former Arsenal striker and pundit Charlie Nicholas.

Sanchez had an outstanding season for Arsenal last term, but did show signs of struggling in the first half of this campaign before moving to United in January.

Many will have expected the 29-year-old to improve, but his struggles continue and Nicholas also feels he’s had a negative effect on Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Discussing United’s team selection against Sevilla on Tuesday, Nicholas is quoted by the Metro: ‘I am expecting United to go through, mainly because this is the poorest Sevilla side in years.

‘Even if Paul Pogba was fit I don’t think he would get in the United team, as he has suffered from the confusion that Alexis Sanchez’s arrival has brought to the team.

‘Antony Martial has suffered as well but it is their biggest young talent, Marcus Rashford, who has suffered the most. He came in for a big game and did the business, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back on the bench. I don’t know whether he’s going to play.

‘I don’t know whether Sanchez deserves to be in the line-up but if he is then it certainly shouldn’t be at Rashford’s expense.’

This is certainly a big concern for United fans, with Rashford afforded a rare start against Liverpool at the weekend and showing what he can do with a match-winning brace to settle a crucial six-pointer.

Still, Sanchez’s presence does mean the England starlet is perhaps unlikely to get back into the first XI too easily, with the South American simply getting in the way of the progress of two big young talents in Rashford and Martial.