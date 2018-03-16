Manchester United willing to pay £70million transfer fee to sign Tottenham target

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to cough up around £70million for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale as his future at the Bernabeu looks in doubt.

According to Don Balon, Tottenham are also interested in re-signing the Wales international, though with both clubs only willing to pay £70m for Bale it may not be enough to persuade Real Madrid.

MORE: Manchester United make Chelsea target their top priority to replace Jose Mourinho

Don Balon’s report claims Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is looking for more like £114m for the player, which looks a tad ambitious after his recent dip in form.

It’s been far from Bale’s best season in Madrid and he’s had his injury struggles in recent times, so although big clubs clearly remain keen, it’s little surprise they’re not ready to go too high for his signature.

The 28-year-old still has quality when he’s at his best and feeling confident, but with so many recurring fitness issues many will no doubt question if his best years could now be behind him.

With that in mind, £114m is surely too much for any sensible club to pay for him any time soon.