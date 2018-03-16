Jose Mourinho confirms five Manchester United players are set to miss FA Cup tie vs Brighton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he’ll still be without five key first-team players for the FA Cup game against Brighton this weekend.

The Portuguese tactician had to make do without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Daley Blind in the midweek Champions League defeat to Sevilla, and he now says it’s the same squad to take on Brighton in the cup.

‘No, not yet,’ Mourinho is quoted by the Metro in response to a question about players returning.

‘The squad is exactly the same (as against Sevilla).’

The Red Devils host the Seagulls at Old Trafford in tomorrow’s late kick-off in what remains their last realistic chance of silverware this season.

With Manchester City just two wins away from wrapping up the Premier League title, United need a win in the FA Cup to make up for their being dumped out of Europe by Sevilla in humiliating fashion.

However, Mourinho will have to do it without some useful squad players and hope that the same group of players who failed in midweek can get it right this weekend.