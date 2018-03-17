Man City table HUGE offer for Man Utd’s top target: Guardiola set to beat Mourinho AGAIN

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to get one over his old club Barcelona in the transfer market this summer.

Reports in Spain claim the City boss is desperate to be in with a chance of signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann despite his move to Barcelona already being practically agreed.

According to Diario Gol, Guardiola hopes a late swoop for the France international with the offer of Sergio Aguero as part of the deal could be enough to pull off this ambitious transfer against the odds.

There’s no doubt Griezmann is one of the best attacking players in Europe at the moment and could make a fine addition to most elite club sides, City included.

This would be a huge blow for Manchester United, however, who have long been linked as one of Griezmann’s main suitors and who surely need a signing of his calibre more urgently as they look to close the gap on City for next season.

Guardiola already has an embarrassment of riches to choose from up front, but with Aguero not the youngest and not always looking ideally suited to the way City have played under their current manager, there could be room for Griezmann to arrive as an upgrade.

The 26-year-old seems an ideal fit for Premier League football and even neutrals would surely welcome his move to the Etihad Stadium if it meant getting to see him strut his stuff on these shores.