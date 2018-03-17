Real Madrid look to sign €42m defender in what could be the start of sensational €300m squad rebuild

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for a €42m Serie A defender just months after reports had suggested they were looking to complete a huge squad rebuild.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid star Casemiro eager to see PSG superstar secure move to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid could be looking to kickstart a move for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The Italian defender has struggled this season at AC Milan since signing from Juventus and has now been linked with a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

According to a report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Zinedine Zidane’s side could be looking to pursue pre-existing interest in the defender having already been linked to the established Italian star in recent seasons.

Bonucci completed a move just last summer form Serie A champions Juve to AC Milan for a fee of €42m but Milan’s season looks to be over already after a dismal Serie A campaign and having crashed out of the Europa Legaue last week at the hands of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal. (Fee per Bleacher Report)

The news comes just months after Real Madrid had been rumoured to be plotting a sensational squad overhaul and rebuild following a tricky season defending their La Liga title.

The Mirror reported in January that Real president Florentino Perez was plotting an astounding €300m pursuit for a number of stars.

While the report exclusively linked Madrid with moves for Premier League stars, it could now be Bonucci who could be the first part to the squad rebuild.