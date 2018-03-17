Video: Matic doubles Manchester United lead as Mourinho’s men look set for FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United needed a result more than ever in today’s FA Cup quarter-finals following this week’s Champions League exit.

Man United had been under heavy criticism following mid-week embarrassment at the hands of La Liga side Sevilla in the Champions League.

Jose Mourinho’s side however offered a direct answer to their critics with a near perfect tactical masterclass at Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s side hosted Brighton at Old Trafford and were given the lead after just 37 minutes through Romelu Lukaku.

While Brighton piled on pressure throughout the second-half they did little to trouble the Man United goal with Sergio Romero looking assured between the sticks having replaced David De Gea this evening to give the Spanish number one a rare rest.

Nemanja Matic scored United’s second of the game on the 83rd minute and topped off a fine performance from the Serbian midfielder.

The star rose above a crowded box to nod home an Ashley Young free-kick on the 83rd minute.

Young himself had come on at the half-time mark to replace Luke Shaw in the same week that Young has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

United were without both Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez tonight but looked unfazed.

You can watch the moment Matic sealed United’s place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup below…