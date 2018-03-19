Bad news for Chelsea, Real Madrid star outlines demands to snub exit

Chelsea are reportedly set to face disappointment in the transfer market, but it will be down to Real Madrid to satisfy Marco Asensio’s demands.

In truth, it’s difficult to understand how Los Blancos have allowed Asensio’s future to become a topic of discussion given how talented the 22-year-old is.

He’s scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 40 appearances this season, and with so much more room for improvement and development in the coming years, he could establish himself as a pivotal figure at the Bernabeu.

Instead, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, he’s had to set out his demands to snub an exit as he wants to stay at the club, with Chelsea and Juventus both specifically mentioned in the report as being interested parties.

In order to stay in the Spanish capital, Asensio doesn’t want any new signings to add increased competition, wants to be given a prominent role and desires an improved contract offer.

Time will tell if he gets what he wants, but as shown following the departures of James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata last summer, Real Madrid have become weaker which is reflected in their La Liga position and Zinedine Zidane must start looking to him more.

In turn, they will surely want to avoid losing any more key players, while in contrast, Asensio would be a fantastic signing for either Chelsea or Juve.

Antonio Conte does have the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian at his disposal currently, but the Spanish international would offer more technical quality and creativity and so it’s no surprise that the Blues are said to be keen. It remains to be seen if they get the chance to try and convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.