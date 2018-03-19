Major concern for Liverpool, Real Madrid start to plot raid to form ‘dream’ five-man attack

Real Madrid haven’t met their usual lofty standards this season, and that could reportedly result in a major shake up this summer.

Los Blancos are falling way short in the La Liga title race, as they remain 15 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, while they crashed out of the Copa del Rey earlier than expected.

SEE MORE: Great news for Real Madrid: Top target demands pay rise on staggering wages to stay

In turn, the Champions League remains their last hope of silverware this season, although given their recent record in the competition, you wouldn’t put it past them to go on and win it again this year despite their troubles over the course of the campaign.

Nevertheless, with Karim Benzema failing to fire up front with just eight goals in 34 games this season, coupled with Gareth Bale’s injury record and Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 this year, there surely needs to be a long-term plan in place.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, president Florentino Perez has one. The Madrid patron wants to assemble an attacking unit consisting of Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, if they fail to acquire Neymar.

Although it’s quite an ambitious plan, it certainly looks to have the right balance with Ronaldo rediscovering his best form in recent weeks to take his tally up to 37 goals in 35 games, while there will be youth in the side courtesy of Asensio and Vinicius.

However, the mention of Salah being a replacement for Bale will undoubtedly concern Liverpool fans, as the 25-year-old has been a revelation for them this season with 36 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

In turn, while he would indeed be a dream addition for Real Madrid given how he’s stepped up another level this season, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to keep the Egyptian international at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Perez is able to pull off his transfer strategy, but for the good of Madrid in the long run, this seems like a very sensible reshuffle in order to try and ensure that they can enjoy a fresh attack at major honours moving forward.