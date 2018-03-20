Juventus transfer news: First summer signing close but not Emre Can, major Dybala scare eased

Juventus have been strongly linked with a swoop for Emre Can this summer, but reports claim Man Utd’s Matteo Darmian could be their first signing.

As noted by The Express, Can is still not giving away his future plans as he’s set to become a free agent at the end of the season with his contract set to expire, and Juve are specifically mentioned as an interested party.

However, it looks as though while that transfer could rumble on between now and the summer, the Serie A leaders aren’t prepared to neglect their other potential business and are moving forward with a plan to bolster their full-back options.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Juve have a deal in place with Darmian, but will now have to reach an agreement with Man Utd over a transfer fee.

The Italian international has endured a frustrating spell at Old Trafford, as it has negatively impacted his playing time having been a regular for club and country not so long ago.

In turn, a return to Italy could be the ideal solution for him as opposed to staying at United and remaining a back-up squad player for Jose Mourinho.

While that’s one player who could arrive, Tuttosport have allayed any fears that Juventus supporters may have had after seeing that Paulo Dybala had travelled to Madrid for the start of the international break.

Naturally that would have sent tongues wagging that it could be linked to his club future, but the report notes that he is merely there on holiday given he has a few days off and it has no connection to a potential exit from the Turin giants.

The 24-year-old has been hugely influential again this season with 21 goals and five assists in 35 games, and so the last thing that Juventus want is to see him leave. It doesn’t appear as though that’s a problem they have to be concerned with here.