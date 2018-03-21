Real Madrid accept €130million Gareth Bale transfer bid

Real Madrid have reportedly accepted a mammoth bid of €130million for Gareth Bale from an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

The Wales international has been recently linked with Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, but it seems the latest is that European sides are unsure about paying a huge amount for him.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim an offer has come in for Bale at €130m, though the player himself has turned down the move.

It seems the 28-year-old would rather stay at a big club and is making life difficult for Madrid as they unsurprisingly seem keen to offload him after a disappointing season.

Bale has not been as much of a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line up recently, with a combination of injuries and a loss of form hurting his chances.

Another report from Don Balon today suggested Jose Mourinho was confident of bringing Bale to Manchester United, but this update says they’re not willing to go above £52m for the former Tottenham man.

Still, Bale surely has more years in him at the top level and a move to China would be disappointing to see at this stage.