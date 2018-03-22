Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal in Argentina training session

We’ve all seen Lionel Messi produce for Barcelona and Argentina time and time again when it matters, but he seemingly puts on a show in training too.

Argentina are in Manchester ahead of facing Italy in an international friendly at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, with supporters undoubtedly flocking to the game in order to get a glimpse of the Barca icon in action.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi gives Barcelona teammate vote of confidence, wants him to stay

It remains to be seen if he gets a place in the starting line-up from Jorge Sampaoli, but it would certainly be a surprise if he didn’t feature at all given the event and expectation that he will play.

It’s all about preparation for the World Cup this summer as far as Messi and Argentina are concerned, but if he can continue to produce moments of magic like this when it matters in Russia this summer, they will be confident in their ability to enjoy a deep run in the tournament.

After picking up the ball near the half-way line, Messi proceeded to dribble his way through the opposing side in training before getting into a shooting position and unleashing a brilliant finish.

The 30-year-old really is a class act as this is just another day at the office for him, and he’ll be hoping to deliver on Friday against the Azzurri as we edge ever closer to the start of the World Cup.

It’s worth noting though that he did have a helping hand, as this was the senior side against the youth side.