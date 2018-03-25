Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi wants club to re-think possible transfer of €35M teammate

Lionel Messi has urged Barcelona to think twice about possibly secure a transfer away from the club for midfielder Andre Gomes.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that the Blaugrana are keen to sell the player in the summer, and that Messi urged the club to possible re-think the way they’re going about the player’s future with the club.

MORE: Lionel Messi urges manager Ernesto Valverde to issue Barcelona clear-out, superstar wants €65M duo amongst others out of club

The news outlet are also reporting that Messi believes that Gomes can be a valuable player the club once he picks up his form, something that the club should take in consideration when weighing up what to do about his future.

Gomes joined the club from Valencia in the summer of 2016 for €35M (fee as per BBC), with the Portuguese international failing to win over fans with his displays for the Catalan side.

In 74 appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s side, Gomes has only managed to contribute three goals and four assists, a very poor record considering how much they paid for him last summer.

Gomes showed huge potential during his time with Valencia, however he is yet to duplicate this since moving to the Catalan giants nearly two years ago.

Should the club take Messi’s thoughts into account, they could give Gomes the time to turn his career with the Blaugrana around and reach the potential we know he’s capable of.