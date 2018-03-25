£200m star informs friends he’s chosen Liverpool over Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a major transfer boost with the news that star player Mohamed Salah wants to stay with them instead of joining Real Madrid.

The Egypt international has made a sensational start to life at Anfield, scoring 36 goals in all competitions this season and topping the Premier League scoring charts with 28 in the top flight so far.

A fairly low-key and low-cost signing by the standard of many deals that went on last summer, Salah has surprised many with his incredible form with Liverpool and has attracted rumoured interest from Real Madrid as a result.

However, the Daily Mirror claim the 25-year-old has told friends he wants to stay with the Reds and that he is determined to continue proving himself in English football after a failed spell at Chelsea as a youngster.

This is great news for LFC fans who may have been starting to panic over the future of one of their best players as they’ve seen plenty of big names leave them in the recent past.

Philippe Coutinho only just left for Barcelona this January, while Luis Suarez made the same move a few years back, as did Javier Mascherano in 2010.

Raheem Sterling, Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso are also among the big names to be poached by wealthier clubs in recent times so Liverpool will be relieved that Salah doesn’t seem intent on going in the same direction for now.

In fact, it is arguably a sign of how much they’ve improved under Klopp that Salah has now chosen them over Real Madrid as it looks like there could be genuine hope of a strong title challenge next year, while some also view the team as dark horses for the Champions League this term.

The Sun recently claimed Salah was valued at £200million amid links with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.