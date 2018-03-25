Neymar to Manchester United transfer could be on as PSG eye Chelsea & Liverpool stars as replacements

PSG could be prepared to sell Neymar to Manchester United or other clubs for the right price as they line up some big name transfers as potential replacements.

The Brazil international only joined the French giants last summer but it looks as though PSG are already prepared to cash in on the player for the right price.

According to Don Balon, they’d accept around €400million for Neymar, giving United some hope of signing the 26-year-old following recent links with him.

Another recent report from Don Balon claimed the Red Devils had opened talks over this ambitious deal, and it may be that PSG are now preparing move to replace him in attack.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are mentioned by Don Balon as PSG’s prime targets to fill the boots of Neymar up front, while the money could also be used to strengthen other areas of the squad, such as in goal with the signing of Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak.

This could end up being great news for United in that case, with Neymar a considerable improvement on their current options in attack.

On top of that, if bringing the former Barcelona man to Old Trafford also meant two of their biggest rivals could lose their best players, it would surely boost their title hopes for next season.