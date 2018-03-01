Neymar has sensational Manchester United transfer offer, Philippe Coutinho tells Barcelona team-mate

Neymar has an offer on the table from Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has approved the transfer talked up by sponsors Chevrolet

Neymar believes he may need to leave PSG to win the Ballon d’Or

Manchester United have made a sensational offer for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, Philippe Coutinho has supposedly told Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi, according to Don Balon.

The Brazil international only moved to PSG from Barcelona last summer, but it seems he already has a tempting offer to leave the Parc des Princes for Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim Neymar feels he may need to leave his current club if he is to win the Ballon d’Or, and it could be that United would be the ideal move for him.

The report adds that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is also desperate to sign the 26-year-old as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but it seems they may not have actually made a concrete offer for him at the moment.

Don Balon state that Jose Mourinho has approved a move for Neymar, which has been proposed by United’s sponsors Chevrolet as they look to expand into the Asian market and look for a global superstar like the Brazilian forward to aid with their marketing.

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the biggest names and brands in world football and his potential transfer to United would be a real game-changer.

Despite signing Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in the last two transfer windows, there does seem room for more attacking quality in this Red Devils squad if they are to compete with the vast talent and depth of league leaders Manchester City.