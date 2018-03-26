Jose Mourinho asks Manchester United for bargain £20million transfer to fill several positions

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly requested the transfer of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney as one of his priorities for the summer.

The Red Devils boss is an admirer of the Scotland international’s versatility and believes he could be a useful member of his squad as an option in both full-back roles and central defence.

According to the Daily Record, this deal is likely to cost United just £20million, which seems a real bargain in this current market.

The report adds that Tierney is being looked at as an alternative to Juventus’ Alex Sandro, who by contrast would cost an astonishing £61m – a huge sum for a left-back.

United could do with a number of signings in defence this summer due to indifferent form from the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw this season, and Tierney could be ideal to kill two or more birds with one stone.

Tierney is still only 20 years old but has 120 appearances for Celtic to his name, as well as nine caps for the senior Scotland national team.

Clearly one of the top young defenders in Europe right now, Tierney seems precisely the kind of player Mourinho needs to be building his side around for years to come.