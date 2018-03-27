Real Madrid star’s girlfriend gets death threats from sick troll holding a gun

Real Madrid star Isco’s girlfriend Sara Salamo has had death threats for the player’s poor form from a sick Twitter troll seen holding a gun, according to the Sun.

The Spain international has struggled for Madrid at times this season, leading to some speculation that he could leave the club for a move to the Premier League.

Still, some Madrid fans are clearly taking things too far by seeming to threaten Isco’s partner Sara with horrific online messages.

The Sun claim Salamo, a Spanish actress, is seen as having led Isco astray with a wild lifestyle, which is seen as a factor behind the 25-year-old’s dip in form.

This seems both unlikely and also far from an acceptable excuse to be sending such shocking messages to Sara, who reported an incident to the police.

Hola @policia este señor que se autodefine misógino me manda este tipo de mensajes… ??????? https://t.co/gG8BHHSQD0 — Sara Sálamo (@SaraSalamo) March 22, 2018

One tweet read: ‘Your days are numbered’, which has since been deleted after she contacted Spanish authorities.

By and large, Salamo’s Instagram page is a joy and full of artistic photography alongside some attractive snaps of her as well.

Mi brisa, tú. A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:41am PDT

🌴🌴 A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on Mar 27, 2018 at 3:23am PDT