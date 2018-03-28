Video: Manchester United’s David de Gea bags incredible assist for Spain in 6-1 Argentina thrashing

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea just added raking cross-field through-balls to his list of talents with this incredible assist for Spain last night.

The 27-year-old is undoubtedly one of the finest shot-stoppers in world football right now and has become a key player for club and country for his abilities between the sticks.

MORE: Offer accepted: Manchester United close in on transfer of Chelsea star in £90million deal

However, last night De Gea had a pretty easy time as his Spain side absolutely battered Argentina 6-1 in a friendly, with the result so bad that even Lionel Messi couldn’t bare to watch by the end.

In fairness, you know it’s not your night when De Gea is whipping balls over the top of your entire team for Iago Aspas of all people to steer home.

David de Gea’s assist for Spain’s 5th goal. ??? pic.twitter.com/90NQHkShRX — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 27, 2018

The former Liverpool flop has impressed in La Liga and got himself back in contention for the Spanish national side, and he finished well after a peach of a delivery from De Gea.

With Paul Pogba not exactly doing the goods in midfield for United at the moment, Jose Mourinho clearly just needs to get De Gea on play-making duties after this superb assist.