Incredible and hysterical story of how Liverpool star Mo Salah received 1 million votes to be Egypt president despite not running

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah received over a million votes in an Egyptian presidential race last week in a hilarious story.

READ ALSO: Huge injury blow for Liverpool: Klopp update, LFC ace risks missing crucial fixtures

Liverpool’s talisman and hero Mohamed Salah appears to have won the hearts of all football fans (bar Manchester United and Everton supporters) in the last six months. However, there is now democratic proof that Salah may just be the most popular footballer on the face of planet earth.

Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi battled against Moussa Mustafa Moussa in the Egyptian presidential election last week. (Don’t worry, we’ve never heard of the pair, either. Wonder if they could do a job on the left for Klopp?)

It was Salah however who stole the headlines from the election rather then the established politicians that the event was supposed to be about.

The Economist has reported that approximately one million voters spoiled their ballot by adding Mo Salah to the voting slip.

It is just another example of how Salah has taken the world stage be storm this season after an emphatic debut season for Liverpool.

Salah scored the winner for Liverpool today against Crystal Palace in a 2-1 win and now has 29 goals in this season’s Premier League with two months remaining.

Only Didier Drogba is the other African to have reached 29 goals in a season and you would now expect Salah to exceed that total with another two months left of the season.

Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi went on to win the Egyptian election but Mo Salah actually managed to unofficially finish second.

?? The Egyptian Election: ? Football fans added Mo Salah as an option…. ? ….resulting in 1 Million votes for him. 1?? Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: 92%

2?? Mo Salah: 5%

3?? Moussa Mustafa Moussa: 3% ? Beating one of the candidates. @22mosalah @LFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/RPVxZDaV8X — Sports_World (@MastiSports) March 31, 2018

Are footballers as makeshift politicians the future? Could we see Harry Kane going up against Theresa May in the next British election? We’re thinking Dele Alli and Eric Dier will be nailed on for cabinet positions.