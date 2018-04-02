CONFIRMED: Manchester United in talks to beat Liverpool to Premier League star

Manchester United have been confirmed as one of the clubs to make an approach over the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also mentioned as being among the Nigerian’s admirers after his fine impact in the Premier League since he joined Leicester last season.

MORE: Former Manchester United manager admits he prefers watching Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

A tough-tackling and intelligent defensive midfield player, Ndidi would clearly fit in well at Old Trafford in what has been something of a problem position for Jose Mourinho.

Michael Carrick is set to retire in the summer while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract, and there’s also doubt over the likes of Ander Herrera and Daley Blind as options for that role.

Ndidi looks a clear upgrade and a source close to the player has confirmed top clubs have been in contact about snapping up the 21-year-old.

‘There has been so much interest in him. He is going to be a top player and Arsenal have been in contact,’ the source told The Sun.

‘They want to sign him this summer … but there is no shortage of offers. Liverpool have shown strong interest and (Manchester) United.’

United have also been linked with big names such as Arturo Vidal, Jorginho and Jean Seri as options to strengthen in midfield this summer, but Ndidi would be as good an addition as any of them.