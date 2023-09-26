Barcelona eyeing 26-year-old Leicester starter for transfer

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Barcelona a reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international has looked back to his best for the Foxes this term, reminding everyone what he’s capable of with some strong displays in the Championship.

Barcelona doesn’t necessarily seem like the most obvious destination for a player like Ndidi, but it seems the Catalan giants are considering him as a cheap option for their squad.

More Stories / Latest News
John Aldridge slams Michail Antonio for “major error” ahead of West Ham’s trip to Liverpool
Exclusive: Club likely to push to keep Man United & Newcastle transfer target, says expert
Fulham vs Norwich team news

Ndidi would surely jump at the chance to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on this saga and see how it pans out in the weeks and months ahead.

More Stories Wilfred Ndidi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.