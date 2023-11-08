Aston Villa line up move to sign powerhouse with 192 Premier League appearances

If Aston Villa can continue in the current campaign as well as they’ve begun it, Unai Emery will be lauded for the brilliant job that he will have done.

Fifth in the Premier League table at the time of writing, they are playing as well as at any time over the past few years, and are certainly a more together outfit than when Steven Gerrard took them over.

There’s little doubt that the players can now appreciate what Emery has tried to implement, and the results are being seen on the pitch week in and week out.

That doesn’t mean that the club won’t look to improve in all areas come January.

Many of the big football clubs almost always seem to do their best business whilst they’re at the top of their game, not when they’re on a downward spiral. Proactive rather than reactive for want of a better term.

To that end, TeamTalk are reporting that Villa are showing an interest in Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

The midfielder, who has made 192 Premier League appearances per the official Premier League website, is also being tracked by Tottenham, Newcastle, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Monaco according to the outlet.

With his contract up at the end of the season, he’s likely to come a little cheaper than normal, and at 26 years of age, he still has a number of years left in the game.

Villa might consider themselves the favourites for his signature despite the competition, given that the player wouldn’t necessarily have to uproot in order to play for them.