£175m star fires warning to club as he receives Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool transfer offers

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio has reportedly warned his club about sealing a potential transfer away as he has offers from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Spain international is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe right now but isn’t playing as often as he’d like at the Bernabeu after a season in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s first XI.

According to Don Balon, Asensio is now telling his club he’s only willing to stay on if he’s given more of a key role and that he has a number of tempting offers from around Europe.

The 22-year-old’s suitors are listed as being United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and Real will no doubt be sweating over the player’s situation.

This follows another recent claim from Don Balon that United could be prepared to pay as much as £175million for Asensio this summer.

With skill and intelligence on the ball as well as a hammer of a left foot, it’s clear to see Asensio could fit in at most top sides in the world.

United have been somewhat lacking in the final third this season, meaning Asensio would surely be an automatic starter for Jose Mourinho’s side, while Liverpool could do with a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Chelsea have had a poor season overall and could do with a statement signing like Asensio to get them back to their best next season.