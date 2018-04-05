Shock claims in Spain: Liverpool set Salah asking price, picks desired Real Madrid shirt number

Given the impact that Mohamed Salah has made at Liverpool this season, there doesn’t appear to be any reason at all as to why either party would want a summer exit.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form following his move from Roma last year, scoring 38 goals in 43 appearances, while also contributing 13 assists.

His latest starring role came against Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and while he’s enjoying the form of his career and the Reds are flourishing because of it, a move elsewhere would seemingly make no sense for either.

However, according to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, it’s been claimed that Liverpool will demand €182m for the Egyptian international amid interest from Real Madrid and it remains to be seen whether or not that’s a figure that Los Blancos are willing to splash out.

At this point, there shouldn’t be too much concern from a Liverpool perspective as Diario Gol are known for making sensational transfer claims, but the fact that the rumours are becoming more frequent and with additional details being added, it may well grow into a concern at Anfield.

Diario Gol, as noted by The Express, have also suggested that should Salah get his move to the Bernabeu, he wants Gareth Bale’s No.11 shirt number, with the Welshman linked with an exit from the club this summer.

That would make more sense as it would create space in the squad for Salah to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting line-up, while Bale would also raise funds to help deal with the touted transfer fee that it will cost Real Madrid to prise the winger away from Merseyside.

With that in mind, the pieces start to fall into place and Madrid’s potential transfer strategy becomes a little clearer.

Nevertheless, that still comes with a big assumption that Salah would want to leave Anfield after just one season, and that the Reds are willing to even listen to offers for him.

Liverpool fans will surely want to see less of these rumours as we edge closer to the summer, but they are seemingly growing in number over the Egyptian’s future, and unsurprisingly so given his impact this season.