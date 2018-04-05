Fake news: Juventus star mocks false report on future of Liverpool ace

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has mocked a report which claimed that he had confirmed Liverpool ace Emre Can was moving to Turin.

Can’s future is certainly a major talking point given his current contract will expire at the end of the season, at which point he will become a free agent.

As noted by Sky Sports in January, it’s even been claimed that the German international has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Turin giants, but no official word has come from any party involved in the matter and so there has yet to be an agreement put in place by all accounts.

In turn, it came as a shock for most to read that Khedira had essentially confirmed that his compatriot would be joining him at Juventus, thus leaving Liverpool this summer despite having a prominent role under Jurgen Klopp.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl wrote that a source of his had confirmed Khedira revealed that Can was moving to Italy this summer, something that the man himself clearly had no idea about as he tweeted about it on Thursday.

A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer. Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother ??? I don’t know what Emre will do next season … #shoutouttomymum #fakenews https://t.co/AnMyf4Ho9I pic.twitter.com/oBJ8vOg1kx — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 5, 2018

Essentially, Khedira dismissed any notion that he knows what Can is set to do this summer, mocking the report by suggesting that he has a long-lost twin brother as well as using the ‘fake news’ hashtag to make his point.

It’s unclear where Wahl’s source got his information from, but evidently it’s news to Khedira.

That in turn leaves Can’s future shrouded in doubt still, but given that the 24-year-old has made 40 or more appearances in the last three seasons for Liverpool, along with 33 so far this year, it will be a blow for Jurgen Klopp to see him leave whether it’s for Juventus or another top club.