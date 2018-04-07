Real Madrid could swoop for key Liverpool figure should Los Blancos star secure summer departure

Real Madrid are reportedly eager to secure a deal to bring Jurgen Klopp to the club from Liverpool if Zinedine Zidane leaves the club in the summer.

The Sun are stating that Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool so far has seen him attract the eyes of a fair few Los Blancos chiefs, and that Madrid want him as manager if Zidane leaves.

The news outlet are also reporting that Zidane may very well have his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu cut short should he fail to secure a third Champions League title for the Spanish giants.

Klopp has made a huge impression at Anfield since his arrival in the 2015/16 season, with the German completely redefining the club’s play style in such a short space of time.

In his first season at the club, the German lead the Reds to two finals, both of which ended in defeat, with Klopp also managing to secure Champions League football for the club last season.

This campaign, the Merseyside club have been even more impressive, as Klopp has overseen the Reds all but secure Champions League football, as well as have a foot in the semi finals of the same competition after their 3-0 first leg victory over Man City.

If Zidane does depart Madrid, the Spanish giants may have to fight hard to pry Klopp away from Anfield.