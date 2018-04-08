Classy Ernesto Valverde’s great gesture when discussing Barcelona’s unbeaten run

With their win over Leganes this weekend, Barcelona equalled a La Liga record having now gone 38 consecutive games unbeaten in the league.

Real Sociedad had previously been sole owners of the impressive statistic, but Barca will have an opportunity to surpass them when they take on Valencia next weekend.

In the more immediate picture in terms of their pursuit of silverware, it moves them a step closer to landing the La Liga title this season, while they remain in the hunt for the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

In turn, it has been a successful campaign to this point for Ernesto Valverde who took charge last summer, and he is certainly enjoying a memorable first year at the Nou Camp with the hope that it ends in major honours being added to the trophy cabinet.

The 54-year-old showed his class though after the Leganes win, as he insisted that he owed a debt of gratitude to former boss and predecessor Luis Enrique who oversaw the first seven games of this impressive unbeaten run.

“We have matched an all-time record and that is especially exciting for me. It’s not easy to do something that hasn’t been done for such a long time,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“But it’s not just my record. It also belongs to Luis Enrique and everyone who played for the team last year. It’s a shared record which has been carried on from one season.”

Enrique certainly laid the foundations for Valverde, but the current Barcelona boss deserves credit of his own for maintaining a level of excellence at the Nou Camp with a demanding fanbase expecting trophies each year.

Valverde looks on course to deliver that, but beyond the results, he’s certainly proven to be more than capable of being in charge at a European giant and appreciating those who came before him.