Man United could be set to offer key Red Devils ace plus €70M in order to secure transfer of Real Madrid superstar

Man United are reportedly weighing up the idea of offering David De Gea plus €70M to Real Madrid in order to secure a return to Old Trafford for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diario Gol are stating that Los Blancos are interested in signing Spanish international De Gea, and that United value the player at around €130M.

The news outlet are also stating United could be set to offer a player plus cash deal in order to secure a return to England for five-time Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo, and that Madrid wouldn’t be opposed to a deal like this.

David De Gea has been one of the Red Devils’ stand-out performers this campaign, the Spaniard often being called into action to save United bacon more times than he can remember since his arrival in 2011.

During his time in Manchester Ronaldo was viewed as something similar, with the Portuguese winger often regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever grazed the turf at Old Trafford.

His time with the Red Devils was very memorable, as he helped them secure three Premier League titles, a Champions League and numerous other trophies during his time in England.

Should United end up making this offer for Ronaldo, it’ll be interesting to see if Los Blancos end up accepting the quite ridiculous offer.