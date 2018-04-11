“Really?” – Liverpool goal-machine Mohamed Salah joined by Reds teammates in mocking FA decision to award Harry Kane goal

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, along with a few of his other Reds teammates, have taken to social media this evening to mock the FA’s decision to award Christian Eriksen’s goal that he scored against Stoke on Saturday to Premier League Golden Boot rival Harry Kane.

It was confirmed by the BBC that the England international has been awarded the goal against the Potters, a strike that the Premier League had originally awarded to his teammate Eriksen.

The decision now means that the Spurs talisman is just four goals behind Salah in the race to be crowned Premier League Golden Boot winner come May, something that may just turn the tide in the Englishman’s favour.

With Liverpool now in the semi finals of the Champions League, it may be likely that Salah be rested by Jurgen Klopp in future league fixtures, and with Spurs having a game in hand on the Reds, we may see the Egyptian pipped by Kane to the accolade come the end of the season.

Following the announcement, Salah and a few of his Liverpool teammates took to Twitter to question the FA’s decision to award the goal to Kane. Check out their reactions below and let us know what you think about the whole situation as well.

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018