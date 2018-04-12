£60m star orders his agent to get him Chelsea transfer, talks already underway

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly instructed his agent to sort him a transfer to one of four major European clubs, one of whom is Chelsea.

The Poland international wants a change of scene this summer after four seasons with Bayern, for whom he’s been a prolific scorer and star player.

Chelsea would certainly benefit from a talent like him in their ranks, and he’s eager to join either the Blues, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, according to L’Equipe, as translated by the Metro.

It’s claimed in the report that although Bayern are under no pressure to sell, £60million could be enough for them to let their top scorer go this summer.

That seems a potential bargain for Chelsea, who paid a similar amount for Alvaro Morata last summer – a less proven player, and, based on evidence so far, a less convincing option up front for them.

Lewandowski would surely be an upgrade with 145 goals in 187 appearances for Bayern, and with the all-round talent, technique and physicality to be a success in the Premier League.

Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid look to be the clubs in contention alongside one other unnamed side, and all teams have been approached by the player’s agent for talks already, according to the Metro.