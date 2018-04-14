Barcelona ace in shock snub of Man Utd in favour of Arsenal transfer

Speculation has suggested that a pivotal Barcelona figure has offers from the Premier League and is said to be keen on a new challenge in England.

The Catalan giants are going through a rough week after their Champions League elimination at the hands of Roma, which had led to fierce criticism and question marks being raised at various levels in the club.

According to El Gol Digital, as re-reported by The Express, it has cast further doubt over Ivan Rakitic’s future at the Nou Camp, with Arsenal and Man Utd linked with a move for the 30-year-old.

Interestingly, it’s claimed that he would prefer a move to north London, despite the fact that United are evidently better placed to offer Champions League football next season and seemingly have a better chance of winning major honours in the short-term future.

Nevertheless, given the style of play adopted by Arsene Wenger and the potential financial offer, it’s claimed that Rakitic would prefer a move to join Arsenal if he is to leave Barcelona.

It would undoubtedly be a blow for Barca if Rakitic were to leave though, such has been his influence and important presence in the side for many seasons.

The Croatian stalwart has been with the club since 2014, and has made 50 or more appearances in each campaign and is set to do so again this year under Ernesto Valverde.

In turn, it would appear as though he is of paramount importance to the way in which the Catalan outfit play and want to progress, and so this report will be of real concern to them if they do indeed wish to keep him at the Nou Camp.

From an Arsenal perspective, it would be a quality addition to the squad. Not only in terms of his ability on the pitch, but coupled with his experience and winning mentality, he could be an important signing.