Chelsea taking risky approach over transfer of £69million star as Manchester United and Tottenham circle

Chelsea are playing a dangerous game ahead of this summer’s transfer window as they risk being beaten to one of their targets by Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Blues appear to be low-balling Real Madrid over the potential transfer of Gareth Bale, as they are reportedly unwilling to meet his club’s asking price at the moment.

MORE: Chelsea closer to sealing €100million transfer after major club decision

Los Blancos are willing to sell Bale but want around £69million for him, though Chelsea supposedly won’t go higher than £51.8m for the Wales international, according to Don Balon.

The 28-year-old could be just the signing needed for Chelsea after this difficult and frustrating season, with attacking reinforcements surely needed after the club’s struggles to even make it into the top four.

Don Balon add that Manchester United and Tottenham look to be in the mix for Bale, but it is Chelsea who are being frugal over the deal at present, putting them at a major disadvantage.

Given their poor work in the last two transfer windows, Chelsea surely recognise they need to be a bit more bold in the market and go that extra mile to beat United and other rivals to big names such as this.

Still, its also worth noting Bale’s age and recent lack of form and injury problems, which could be playing on their minds as they ponder whether or not to spend what would be a club-record fee on the player.