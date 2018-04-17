Harry Kane continues to get brutally trolled after scoring in Tottenham draw with Brighton

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was on the mark again for his side on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough to avoid being held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

The 24-year-old now has 37 goals in 43 appearances for Spurs this season, but his recent comments after his contentious goal against Stoke City led to criticism and mocking for all angles.

Kane claimed the second goal in the 2-1 win over the Potters, even insisting after the game: “I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do,” as noted by BBC Sport.

Evidently, he’s desperate to get every goal he can as he’s still locked in a battle to secure the top goalscorer award this season, and so scoring against Brighton will have boosted his chances.

However, as seen by the reaction below after he found the back of the net this time round, few have forgotten about his comments and continue to troll him over it.

In his defence, as a striker, he has to have that ruthlessness in him to claim every goal and be as prolific as possible.

Unfortunately for Kane, it might be a while until this one settles down, as along with some of his rivals mocking him on social media, he’s still an easy target for those commenting below too.

I really hope the Brighton defender Bruno appeals Harry Kane’s goal to the Premier League. Imagine the scenesss ? — Zac (@ZAC_AE) April 17, 2018

2 goals in a minute for Kane! — E (@EliDynamo_00) April 17, 2018

HaRrY kAnE wILI ClAiM tHaT pic.twitter.com/ytJBZL5414 — Tim (@CookPassTim) April 17, 2018

46 mins: Brighton 0-0 Tottenham 48 mins: Harry Kane 1-1 Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/jm6gJBRDUP — bet365 (@bet365) April 17, 2018

Lets hope Brighton defender Bruno appeals that goal as he clearly got the last touch off Harry Kane’s shot #BHATOT — YNFA (@ynfafootball) April 17, 2018

GOAL! Harry Kane gets his wish, and scores. Hit a Brighton player on the way in though. Come on Dubious Goals Panel. Do it for the LOLs. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 17, 2018

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Tottenham (Kane) It really is Kane’s goal, we’re not mucking about. — FTS Football (@FromTStands) April 17, 2018

Would honestly love it if they gave that Kane goal as an OG. Would make my life — We’ve got Salah (@Lpoolbanter) April 17, 2018