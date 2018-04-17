Manchester United star Paul Pogba left bemused by Jose Mourinho dressing room antics

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left bemused once again by his manager Jose Mourinho after reports of another clash between the pair.

Stories surrounding Pogba’s poor relationship with Mourinho have been circulating for much of this season, even leading to some talk that the France international could quit Old Trafford in the summer.

The 25-year-old started the season brightly before fading, though he did have a memorable game for United in the recent 3-2 win away to Manchester City.

It may not be enough, however, with the Sun reporting Pogba was left bemused by Mourinho singling him out for criticism in the dressing room at half time of that match.

The Portuguese was then full of praise for the player afterwards, which didn’t seem to help his mood after so many ups and downs in his time at Old Trafford.

The Sun report that Real Madrid are interested in Pogba, and the Daily Mail have claimed Mourinho wants to sell him this summer.

United fans surely wouldn’t be pleased with that, but it seems increasingly clear that he and Mourinho are not compatible as he struggles to reproduce the kind of form he displayed during his time at Juventus.

Some will feel Mourinho is not using him properly, but many will also argue he should be capable of doing better and that he’s had long enough to settle in now and adjust to his role and his team-mates around him.