Santi Cazorla injury: Major doubts raised over Arsenal ace amid nightmare

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla hasn’t played since October 2016 having gone through an injury hell, and it’s claimed he may not stay with the club.

The Spanish ace has been sidelined with what was an initial Achilles tendon problem, but has had a knock-on effect and led to countless other problems and surgeries.

With this current contract set to expire this summer, there was doubt over his future at the Emirates already, but according to El Confidencial, while he is keen to remain with the Gunners, the club are ‘sceptical’ over offering him a new deal.

In fairness, although it’s disappointing that Arsenal are considering letting him go, they have little choice as they can’t afford to continue to pay out on the 33-year-old with no guarantee that he will finally put his injury nightmare behind him.

Cazorla has made 180 appearances for the club since joining in 2012, winning two FA Cups while shining for Spain too in that period with 77 caps for his country.

His class was obvious, as he was crucial in Arsenal’s midfield when fit, providing that link between defence and attack when deployed next to a defensive midfielder to give Arsene Wenger’s great balance in that department.

Ultimately, Arsenal haven’t been able to replace him, and while they can continue to hope that he overcomes his injury troubles, the fact that he has now been out for almost 18 months doesn’t paint a positive picture for the future.

While we all hope to see the Spanish ace back on the pitch at some point, it remains to be seen if he can do so. Based on this report, he may have to look for a new club this summer if Arsenal aren’t forthcoming with a new offer.