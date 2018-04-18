Arsenal up against Tottenham and Manchester City for £25m transfer of wonder-goal specialist

Arsenal are reportedly alongside Tottenham, Manchester City and other Premier League clubs in considering a transfer swoop for Norwich City starlet James Maddison.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Championship this season with a string of superb goals that have earned him a reputation as something of a wonder-strike specialist.

While it’s hard to know how easily Maddison could transfer those skills to the Premier League, the England Under-21 international certainly looks a top young talent who will surely make it into the top flight at some point in his career.

With promotion beyond Norwich this season, Maddison could get a chance to step up a division this summer as the Telegraph report interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, City, Everton, Southampton and Brighton in a deal likely to cost them around £25million.

Here’s a little clip of some of his best goals and it’s easy to see why he’s considered one of the biggest talents outside of the top flight at this moment in time.

The Telegraph suggest he’d prioritise a move to a club where he’d get regular first-team football, so could that mean he’ll opt for someone like Everton before being tempted by a bigger name like Arsenal or City?