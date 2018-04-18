PFA Team of the Year 2018 announced: Man City dominate, Tottenham trio join Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea stars

The PFA have announced their Team of the Year for the 2017/18 season, with Manchester City unsurprisingly dominating with five players in the side.

Tottenham also do well with three entrants in Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane, while Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah is an unsurprising choice up front.

Kevin De Bruyne is in in midfield as he and Salah are tipped to be the main contenders for PFA Player of the Year this season, while Manchester United and Chelsea’s disappointing seasons mean they only get one player each in.

David de Gea is an obvious pick in goal after another outstanding campaign at Old Trafford, while Marcos Alonso has been one of few impressive performers for the Blues and takes the left-back slot.

Remarkably, City striker Sergio Aguero is only in the PFA Team of the Year for the first time in his long and successful Etihad Stadium career, despite this arguably being one of his less impressive seasons.

Some will feel his team-mates Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane would have been more deserving of places in the XI, but here is this year’s line up in full: