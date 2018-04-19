Chelsea prioritise specific Conte replacement, will lead to major change at CFC

Antonio Conte has endured a tumultuous and disappointing second season in charge at Chelsea, and speculation continues to link replacements to the club.

It started very positively for the Italian tactician, as he delivered the Premier League title last year after arriving in England, while he fell just short in the FA Cup.

SEE MORE: Antonio Conte aims dig at Chelsea star despite making PFA Team of the Year

In contrast, he has faced a battle to make the top four this season, and seemingly with a busier fixture schedule with Champions League football, along with his squad, they haven’t been able to manage the workload and compete on various fronts.

As noted, that has led to consistent speculation over his future, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Blues are now going to prioritise making Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri his successor.

It’s suggested that Sarri is also set to move on this summer, and given his work with the Partenopei, who continue to fight Juventus for the Serie A title again this season, he could be a very sensible appointment if Chelsea are set to make a change.

The 59-year-old has earned major plaudits in Italy not only for the progression Napoli have shown under him, but also for the fact that his side play some of the most attractive football in Europe with their quick passing, high pressing and technical quality.

That could actually be a problematic aspect for Chelsea though, as given the club have adopted a more pragmatic, defensive and direct approach over the years and particularly under Conte, it will need a drastic change in their style if Sarri was to arrive this summer.

It’s never easy to change the culture and style of a squad and club, but it remains to be seen if the Italian tactician gets the opportunity to try at Stamford Bridge next season as doubts continue to be raised over Conte’s future in the Chelsea hotseat.