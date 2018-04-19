Man Utd tipped to launch monster €400m bid to spark transfer merry-go-round involving Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd have endured a disappointing campaign on the whole this season, and it has led to speculation that they could pursue a marquee summer signing.

Jose Mourinho will still hope to deliver the FA Cup to avoid being left empty-handed this year, but having fallen short in the Premier League title race and Champions League, he will be frustrated with how the year has gone.

In turn, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, the Red Devils are said to be eyeing a whopping €400m bid to prise Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain to add real flair and quality in the final third next season.

The Brazilian international only joined the French champions last summer, going on to score 29 goals and provide 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions to emerge as a pivotal figure for them.

However, it’s seemingly being suggested that he may last only one year in Paris, with United keen to bolster their attacking options in a bid to catch rivals Man City next season.

In a knock-on effect, Don Balon add that his departure could spark PSG into life as they will pursue Cristiano Ronaldo as his replacement.

The 33-year-old has been in sensational form again this season after overcoming a slow start, bagging 42 goals in just 39 games as he spearheads Madrid’s push for yet another Champions League triumph.

However, it’s suggested that he isn’t happy with his current contract situation, and so armed with the Neymar fee, PSG could perhaps realistically launch a raid on Los Blancos for the Portuguese superstar.

In truth, this entire transfer merry-go-round seems pretty ambitious and unrealistic on paper as there is a lot that will have to be agreed upon. PSG and Madrid will have to be open to losing two influential figures in their current sides, respective fees and demands will have to be met and the players in question will have to be happy with their destinations.

As a result, while there are seemingly doubts over Neymar’s future in particular, it remains to be seen if United can pull off what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest and most impactful transfers in recent times.