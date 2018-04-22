Chelsea transfer update: Club chief confirms desire to strike deal for £50million forward

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is a target for Borussia Dortmund on a permanent transfer this summer, the club’s chief executive has confirmed.

While it remains to be seen if a deal can be done, Hans-Joachim Watzke said there is genuine interest in keeping the Belgium international after they brought him in on loan in January.

Batshuayi hit the ground running since signing a loan deal from Stamford Bridge to the Bundesliga side and managed to register an impressive nine goals in fourteen matches.

The 24-year-old has, however, recently been hit by a serious ankle injury that he picked up against Schalke, which looks set to sideline him for a number of weeks. Despite this Watzke is looking ahead at possibly extending the player’s stay in Germany.

He told Sport Bild: ‘The interest to sign him does generally exist.

‘Chelsea already have two centre-forwards in (Alvaro) Morata and (Olivier) Giroud.

‘First, we have to wait who will be coaching Chelsea next season. Then we’ll see what is possible.’

Batshuayi arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 from French side Marseille for a fee of £33million but has always struggled to find consistent playing time for the Blues. (Fee per Sky Sports)

It is potentially a deal that could make sense for all parties involved. It appears that Chelsea have already found a sufficient replacement for the Belgian with Olivier Giroud impressing since signing from Arsenal in January.

Giroud has registered three goals in his last three matches for the Blues and even scored an astounding individual goal today in the FA Cup against Southampton to book set up a final clash with Manchester United for the end of the season.

It’s therefore hard to see how Batshuayi might figure in the club’s plans any time soon, and with the Sun reporting that they’re asking for around £50m to let him go, that looks good potential business if they can pull it off.