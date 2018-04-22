€80m Chelsea superstar has told Real Madrid star he is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge

A Chelsea star is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge and is no longer enjoying life in London.

Alvaro Morata has told Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos that he wants to leave Chelsea.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has cited a report from the Spanish outlet MARCA today which suggests that Morata has confided in his international teammate Sergio Ramos that he wants to leave London.

The report states that Morata apparently feels ‘excluded’ by Antonio Conte since the arrival of Frenchman Olivier Giroud from Arsenal and is now desperate to seal a move away if his time at the club does not improve.

While Morata has been linked with a return to Juventus the report states that many clubs are unable to match Chelsea’s extortionate €80m valuation of Morata.

Morata has struggled in recent months to find regular playing time and has frequently found himself on the Chelsea bench for a number of big games.

During a first-leg tie with Barcelona in the Champions League Morata was dropped to the bench as Conte opted to start Eden Hazard as an unconventional false nine instead.

While the Spanish striker did manage to register a goal today against Southampton in the FA Cup he did still have to start on the bench. Is it time Morata cut his losses at Chelsea?