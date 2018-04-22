Real Madrid chief invites Manchester United & Chelsea transfer battle by slashing star’s asking price to just £61m

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly delivered some promising transfer news to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham ahead of this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants’ chief is desperate to offload the struggling Gareth Bale this summer but accepts he must realistically lower his demands for the player if he is to have any joy in that department.

Bale has struggled for both fitness and form this season and it looks as though he could be on his way out for just £61million now, if Don Balon’s latest update is to be believed.

Just last month the Daily Star claimed the Wales international’s asking price could be as high as £88m, but that no longer looks anything like good value for a player who needs to rebuild his career fast after a tough time at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon link United, Chelsea and Spurs as contenders to sign the 28-year-old, and Real hope that by lowering their asking price they can spark more of a bidding war that could still see that final fee increase a little.

All three clubs have their issues this season and need to spend wisely this summer to have any chance of putting in a better challenge to Manchester City for the Premier League title next term.

Bale could be an upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford at United, and on players like Pedro and Willian at Chelsea, while he’d surely be welcomed back at Tottenham after a superb first spell at the club earlier in his career.