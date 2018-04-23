‘Appreciate greatness’ – Delighted Liverpool fans flood Mohamed Salah with praise after PFA award

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season having enjoyed a stunning first campaign with the Reds.

After moving to Anfield last summer from Roma, the 25-year-old has gone on to score 41 goals and provide 13 assists in 46 appearances.

Not only has he spearheaded Liverpool’s push for a top-four finish with a staggering 31 league goals, but he’s been crucial in their Champions League run too where he has helped them to the semi-finals.

In turn, although there would have been a strong argument for Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne too after his stellar season in winning the Premier League title, it’s Salah who has been voted as the winner and he’s very much deserving it.

As seen in the tweets below, Liverpool fans were delighted for their talisman to claim the prize, and they’ll be hoping that he can continue his fine form from now until the end of the season to land silverware and secure a Champions League spot for next season.

While Salah undoubtedly impressed during his stint in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma, he has taken his game to the next level since returning to England last year.

Following that disappointing stint at Chelsea, he deserves credit for the way in which he has turned it around, while he’ll also owe a huge debt of gratitude to Jurgen Klopp and his teammates as they’ve certainly been crucial in giving him the platform to shine too.

It’s been an absolute pleasure witnessing Mohamed Salah make history, for my club. Thank you for the memories, ?. Here’s to many more! 40 goals, 11 assists.

3x PL POTM

African POTY

PFA TOTY

PFA POTY. ‘Nuff said. Appreciate greatness. My fucking winger ?????? pic.twitter.com/WZUSGa6onw — A.J. ?? (@SlickSalah) April 22, 2018

Mo Salah – Player of The Year 2017/18. The Egyptian King. pic.twitter.com/EHnjriVO7x — LA. (@Koloholic) April 22, 2018

Well done Mo Salah PFA player of the year. Well deserved !! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/qrFHsOv23x — ?Mother Of Dragons? (@tonymrs25) April 22, 2018

Congratulations to Mohamed Salah on winning the PFA Player of the Year. A remarkable season for the Egytpian. pic.twitter.com/ibCfn6x5qZ — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 22, 2018

Mohamed Salah more than deserving of PFA Player of the Year. Phenomenal season with Liverpool, smashing records for fun. 3 games to top Shearer, Ronaldo and Suarez’s tally, too. pic.twitter.com/pDH8F8wswy — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 22, 2018

Mo Salah. PFA Player of the Year. – Most goals (31) in 38-game PL season

– Most PL goals by an African (31)

– Most goals in a debut season for LFC (41)

– 1st LFC player to hit 40 goals in PL era

– Scored in most PL games (23) in a season

– Most PL POTM awards (3) in a season — anfield-kop? (@dondarius471) April 22, 2018

THE ABSOLUTE KING ??? pic.twitter.com/s6kMMxkSME — Naby Keïta (@8NabyKeita) April 22, 2018

THE EGYPTIAN KING ??? — nobody (@ffsOxlade) April 22, 2018

I LOVE YOU UNREAL AMOUNTS ???????????? — ?????a?|| ??c ||? (@Tiima89) April 22, 2018

Well and truly deserved!! Well done Salah!! Keep the hard work up! Our Egyptian king ? @#YNWA ????? — Laura//OllyMurs//LFC?? (@MursArmy4Ever1) April 22, 2018

BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD — amandeep. (@amandeepbharj17) April 22, 2018