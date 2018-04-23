Jose Mourinho planning €105million double deal for Manchester United to ruin Barcelona’s transfer window

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting two deals that could absolutely wreck Barcelona’s summer transfer window plans.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils boss wants to not only sign €60million Barca defender Samuel Umtiti, but also the player his club have lined up to replace him.

The player in question is Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet, who has shone in La Liga this term and whose fine form has also seemingly caught United’s eye.

The report states that Lenglet could cost as much as €45m, so that’s potentially €105m in total on two defensive additions for United.

That actually seems very reasonable money in this market, given that Liverpool spent not much less than that on Virgil van Dijk alone in January.

United need to strengthen at the back as the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo don’t really look the standard required if Mourinho is to take the club forward.

Victor Lindelof has also largely disappointed since he joined last summer, so the additions of Umtiti and Lenglet to play alongside Eric Bailly could give United the ideal squad to mount a stronger title challenge next season.