Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given his verdict on former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as he emerges as the favourite to replace him in the Emirates Stadium hot seat next season.

The Daily Mirror have reported that the Spanish tactician is emerging as a strong candidate for Arsenal as they plan for the big task of replacing a man who’s coached them for the last 22 years.

The Mirror’s report also mentions interest from Chelsea but says Arsenal are confident they can land 47-year-old, who shone during his three years in charge at Barcelona.

Wenger certainly seems to rate Enrique highly, giving his approval of the manager but without going into too much depth as he did not feel he wanted to have any influence on how things go at the club after he leaves.

‘I have a high opinion of him but I do not want to influence the job of the next manager,’ Wenger is quoted in the Metro.

‘Of course I have a high opinion on Enrique.’

The French tactician only announced his departure last week in a shock decision that has led to glowing tributes from all over the footballing world.